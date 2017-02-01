Just in time for pilot casting season, Fox has promoted Brittainy Roberts to VP Casting. Reporting to EVP Casting Tess Sanchez, Roberts will continue to handle casting on the network’s current shows, as well as pilots.

Roberts worked her way up through the ranks after joining Fox’s casting department as a Manager in 2011. She was promoted to Director two years later, working on series including Prison Break, The Mick, Bones, Sleepy Hollow and Rosewood. Before joining Fox, she worked in the casting departments of Disney (The Muppet Movie, Prom), CBS and Sony Pictures Television.

“Brittainy has an excellent eye for talent, with great instincts as a strong executive,” said Sanchez. “She has been a vital member of the casting team over the last six years, and I couldn’t be happier to reward her contributions to Fox with this promotion.”

Fox has had a vacancy on the VP casting level since the November departure of Seth Yanklewitz after a five-year stint.

