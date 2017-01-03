Fox apparently hopes to generate buzz for virtual reality and its upcoming film Alien: Covenant at this week’s CES: It just announced plans to release a “virtual reality experience” for the film which David Karlak will direct and Ridley Scott will oversee as executive producer. The feature film hits theaters on May 19.

The production will come from The Fox Innovation Lab along with RSA Films and Technicolor’s MPC VR.

The studio describes the VR Experience as “a dread-inducing journey into the depths of the Alien universe. Viewers will discover the true meaning of terror as they navigate through horrifying alien environments and a story where every decision could mean the difference between life and death.”

Fox likens the VR production to Wild – The Experience, which the studio brought to entertainment and tech confabs including CES to show the communities how they could integrate the technology with storytelling. Since then Fox Innovation Lab released The Martian VR Experience, which was also overseen by Ridley Scott and debuted at CES. It’s now available for PlayStationVR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive on Steam.

Fox is eager to break the chicken-and-egg dilemma for VR by generating enough content to persuade entertainers, developers, and consumers that it’s worth their while to also invest in the technology. Last month Fox unveiled an agreement to tap Felix & Paul Studios to co-develop VR productions based on Fox properties.