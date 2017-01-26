Fox has given a pilot order to single-camera comedy Ghosted from Tom Gormican with The Office alum Craig Robinson and Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott set to star and executive produce. Fox landed the project last summer in a very competitive situation with a production commitment.

Written by Gormican (That Awkward Moment), Ghosted centers on a cynical skeptic (Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Scott), who are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

Gormican executive produces with Robinson, Scott and 3 Arts’ Mark Schulman and Oly Obst. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio, producing with 3 Arts Entertainment. Kevin Etten (Workaholics) is showrunner/executive producer.

The timing of Ghosted is good as the project, described as a comedic X-Files, is targeted for next season when the recently rebooted signature Fox sci-fi drama is expected to return for another installment.

Ghosted reunites Robinson and Scott, who starred together in another sci-fi-themed comedy, the 2015 feature Hot Tub Time Machine 2. Robinson has been recurring on Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Scott next co-stars in the HBO limited series Big Little Lies.

Ghosted joins fellow Fox comedy pilots Linda From HR and Thin Ice.