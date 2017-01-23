EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Channel has signed former State Department deputy spokesperson and Democratic adviser Marie Harf as a contributor. Harf makes her FNC debut tonight on Marcha MacCallum’s program The First 100 Days; she will offer national security and political analysis across FNC and Fox Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming.

Most recently, Harf served as senior adviser for strategic communications to Secretary of State John Kerry. She previously held the position of deputy spokesperson for the State Department from July 2013 to May 2015, where she served as the department’s acting spokesperson from March 27-May 13, 2015.

Prior to joining the State Department, Harf was the senior adviser and media spokesperson for former Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-NE) as he was being confirmed to be Secretary of Defense. During the 2012 presidential election, Harf worked on national security and foreign policy issues for President Obama’s re-election campaign and was the campaign’s press spokeswoman on national security issues. She also was a member of Obama’s debate prep team.

Harf’s hire happens the same day press reported widely that Fox News has culled its contributor herd during Donald Trump’s first full week in the White House, shedding, among others, George Will and Stacy Dash.