UPDATED with Fox Business News ratings: Fox News Channel celebrates its 15 consecutive years as the country’s most watched cable news network.

The news network founded during Bill Clinton’s presidency that climbed to No. 1 during Bush’s administration, in January, FNC clocked 2.9 million primetime viewers and 1.8 million in total day. In the news demo, FNC in primetime logged 574K 25-54 year-old viewers and 375K in total day.

CNN, meanwhile, averaged 1.172M primetime total viewers and 795K total day overall, as well as 388K primetime news-demo viewers and 246K news demo viewers in total day.

MSNBC’s primetime overall audience of 1.174M in primetime edged past CNN’s, though MSNBC trailed CNN in the news demo (278K). In total day, MSNBC delivered 650K overall viewers and 156K news demo viewers.

FNC had 14 of the top 15 programs in cable news for the month, topped by The O’Reilly Factor, which logged 4 million viewers. Tucker Carlson, who on January 9 took over for Megyn Kelly when she bowed out of FNC’s primetime to join NBC News, was not far behind with 3.7M viewers. The First 100 Days, hosted by Martha MacCarllum, clocked 3.5M viewers in its two weeks on FNC’s schedule, and Sean Hannity’s show averaged 3.1M.

All three networks enjoyed big Donald Trump-Inauguration-related ratings boosts compared to January 2016.

FNC, for instance, jumped 34% in primetime total viewers and 44% in the news demo. Total day, FNC spiked 44% in overall audience and 59% in the news demo.

CNN’s hikes included year to year increases of 37% in primetime total viewers, 40% in the news demo, 37% in total day total viewers and 46% in the key age bracket.

MSNBC’s gains include a big 59% year-to-year bump in overall primetime crowd and a 50% increase in the demo, plus a 52% leap in total day total viewers, as well as a 37% improvement in primetime demo

While the channel was founded halfway through Bill Clinton’s presidency, it came into its own after 9/11, and has led its cable news competition for the remainder of the Bush years, and the entirety of President Obama’s tenure.

Meanwhile, FNC sister channel Fox Business Network said today that January was its second-highest rated month ever in the business day demo and that it beat rival CNBC in that demo for the fourth consecutive month, per Nielsen. FBN also noted that its Lou Dobbs Tonight, Varney & Co and Cavuto: Coast to Coast finished the month as top three business programs on cable.