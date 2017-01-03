Fox News Channel won the New Year’s Eve ratings race in overall audience with 1.946 million viewers on Saturday, December 31st from 8PM-1AM/ET. CNN, however, finished first in the news demographic, with 785K viewers aged 25-54, to FNC’s 504K.

Both networks celebrated some best-ever numbers that night, highlights of which included Kathy Griffin wrapping Anderson Cooper in tin foil on CNN, and Mariah Carey’s epic Times Square lip sync fail, over which she engaged in a battle of words with ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve producer Dick Clark Productions.

CNN logged 1.92M total viewers in the block, which is up 17% compared to last year. In the demo, it outpaced last year’s 624K viewers which is up 26%.

FNC spiked 50% in overall audience (compared to last year’s 1.3M viewers) and a bigger 118% in the demo (from 2015’s 231K).

MSNBC was not a big Time Square late night player that night and averaged an overall audience of 205K, which is down 13% compared to 2015’s 235K. In the demo, MSNBC posted 54K viewers, a drop of 53% versus last year’s 114K.

CNN noted its New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Kathy Griffin logged an average of 3.042M viewers from 11 PM to 12:30 AM Saturday night, including 1.286M in the 25-54 news-demo bracket which is a best ever. At that same time, Fox News’ coverage logged 2.747M viewers with 734K in the news demo, and MSNBC logged 170K viewers at that time, with 58K in the demo.