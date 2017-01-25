Fox has given a cast-contingent pilot order to Linda From HR, a single-camera comedy that hails from Tracy Katsky’s Kat Co., under the company’s production partnership with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld, Linda From HR centers on the eponymous heroine. All it takes is one bad decision to throw Linda from HR’s monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything. Barbanell and Grunfeld executive produce with Kaplan, Katsky and former 20th TV SVP comedy-turned-producer Dana Honor.

This marks Barbanell and Grunfeld’s second collaboration with Katsky via Kapital at Fox, joining the animated comedy presentation Botcop. It also marks Kapital Entertainment’s third comedy pilot order this season, joining Me, Myself & I and 9J, 9K and 9L at CBS.

Linda From HR, part of Fox’s push into workplace comedies this season, is the network’s first comedy pilot this January and second overall, joining Thin Ice, from New Girl creator Liz Meriwether.

