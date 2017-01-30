NorthSouth Productions (Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Impractical Jokers) has hired former MTV exec Dane Reiley as VP of Comedy Development & Production.

In his new role, Reiley will oversee NorthSouth’s expanding comedy division in the New York office, reporting directly to CEO and founder Charlie DeBevoise. Working closely with Lisa Kleinman, Senior Director of Development, and Jake Poteat, Senior Manager of Development, Reiley will be charged with developing and producing unscripted, comedic driven formats and docuseries for broadcast and cable networks as well as digital outlets in the U.S. and UK.

Most recently, Reiley served as Senior Director of Development and Production at MTV and mtv2 where he developed both unscripted and scripted series as well as live events. While there, he developed projects including Middle of the Night Show and MTV’s New Year’s Eve live special.