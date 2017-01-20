NBC has ordered its second drama pilot this season, giving a green light to For God And Country, a military drama from writer Dean Georgaris (Paycheck, ABC pilot Clementine), Keshet Studios and Universal TV.

Written by Dean Georgaris, For God And Country is described as a heart pounding look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

The project fits into the mood of the country and the networks’ ongoing push to get more programs featuring military heroes, which was triggered by the success of American Sniper. As TV nets have been looking for series that reflect and appeal to blue-collar audiences post-election, the pilot order for For God & Country comes on the heels of two new drama series about military heroes that have launched successfully since Nov. 8, USA’s Shooter, which already has been renewed for a second season, and History’s Six. NBC also had been developing sniper miniseries The Reaper.

Keshet

For God & Country stems from Keshet’s first-look deal with NBC and co-production pact for scripted fare with Universal Television. Georgaris, whose feature credits also include Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and The Manchuroan Candidate, executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

After an early pilot pickup by NBC for Jenna Bans’ suburban crime drama Good Girls, also from Uni TV, at the beginning of December, there has been a lull as NBC brass awaited for scripts to come in. Of the handful drama scripts delivered to the network so far, For God & Country had emerged as a clear favorite.

At NBC and Uni TV, Keshet previously produced drama series Allegiance, based on an Israeli format.