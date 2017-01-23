EXCLUSIVE: The deals are beginning to fall like snow in Park City. Focus Features is in exclusive negotiations and soon to close a deal on Thoroughbred, the Cory Finley-directed drama that excited buyers when it premiered yesterday at a noontime first screening at the Library Center Theatre. The deal should land in the $5 million range for world rights for a movie that quickly established itself as one of the festival’s buzziest titles. Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anton Yelchin, Paul Sparks, Francie Swift, Kaili Vernoff star. Two teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. In the process, they learn that neither is what she seems to be—and that a murder might solve both of their problems. The film marks the final performance of Yelchin, the Like Crazy and Star Trek star who died in a tragic accident last year.

Thoroughbred was produced by Alex Saks, Andrew Duncan, Kevin Walsh, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash, and Ryan Stowell. Saks and Duncan’s June Pictures have notched their second deal; they also sold Fun Mom Dinner, and they have multiple offers on the Sundance docu Joshua. WME Global and ICM Partners are brokering the deal.