Fuse has greenlighted a third season of its Gabriel Iglesias series with a new title and format and is adding companion digital components. The cable net, which targets a Latino and multicultural 18-34 audience, said today that Fluffy Breaks Even will be renamed Fluffy’s Food Adventures for S3 and will return in the summer.

Ahead of the rejiggered series’ premiere, Fuse is adding three shortform series for its digital and social platforms, the first being the working-titled Fluffy Off the Menu. The others will be unveiled later.

“Fluffy cannot be contained on just one screen,” Iglesias said. “I can’t wait to unveil what Fuse and I are cooking up for the next season on TV and the new digital series.”

Season 2 of Fluffy Breaks Even reached 4.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen, and featured celebrity guests including NFL coach Ron Rivera, Cristela alum Carlos Ponce and NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez. Season 3 will see Iglesias, aka Fluffy, and his eccentric stand-up tour mates Martin Moreno, Rick Gutierrez, Alfred Robles and G Reilly as they visit Harlem, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans and Nashville for a taste of the locals’ favorite spots.

Meanwhile, Fluffy Off the Menu will see chefs chefs teaching Iglesia how to cook an item off of his or her menu, including bacon-wrapped bacon at BluJean in Harlem and crickets at Guelaguetza in Los Angeles. The additional two digital originals will incorporate fan engagement with Iglesias’ unique and humorous spin. All three will be exclusive to Fuse’s digital platforms, with different versions being created for the network’s social channels.

“We have big plans for Gabriel to expand his reach across platforms as we continue to grow our online and mobile presence,” said Michael Dugan, VP Original Content at Fuse Media. “Our audience couldn’t get enough of Fluffy for the first two seasons of his series, and in 2017, there will be more opportunities than ever for fans to connect with one of the most talented comedians around.”

Fluffy’s Food Adventures and Fluffy Off the Menu are exec produced by Iglesias and co-produced with B-17 Entertainment and Arsonhouse Entertainment.