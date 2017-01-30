Warner Bros and Village Roadshow have released the first image of its upcoming female-driven caper film Ocean’s 8.

It shows the ensemble cast riding the New York subway. A caption for the photo reads: “In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as (left to right) Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).”

Gary Ross (The Hunger Games, Seabiscuit) is directing from a script he wrote with Olivia Milch. Steven Soderbergh and Jon Kilik produce. Michael Tadross, Susan Ekins, Bullock, Diana Alvarez and Bruce Berman exec produce and Milch co-produces.

Ocean’s 8 will be released in the U.S. on June 8, 2018.