Thirty two writers have been named as finalists in nine categories for the 42nd annual Humanitas Prize. Honoring film and television writers whose work inspires compassion, hope, and understanding, the nominees will be competing for $100,000 in prize money to be handed out at the annual luncheon, set for Wednesday, February 22, at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

“We received a huge number of worthy submissions this year, which made narrowing the field down to these exceptional finalists especially challenging — and rewarding,” said Humanitas Executive Director Cathleen Young. “These were truly the best of the best, writers whose work engaged, illuminated, inspired and entertained, all while exploring the range of human experience from fresh and diverse perspectives. Or as HUMANITAS founder Father Bud Keiser put it, works that ‘tackle the big questions…and challenge us to seek out our own answers.’”

“At a time of great cultural and political division in our country and around the world, it’s easy to write off entertainment as a frivolous distraction,” said Ali LeRoi, Humanitas President. “But great stories can play an essential role in people’s lives by reminding us of our common humanity and motivating us to be our best selves. Many of the extraordinary works by this year’s finalists touch on issues of inclusion, equality and tolerance, ideas that are of particular importance in today’s conflict-ridden world.”

Established in 1974, previous Humanitas Prize winners include: Wash Westmoreland & Richard Glatzer (Still Alice); John Ridley (12 Years A Slave); Lucy Alibar & Benh Zeitlin (Beasts of the Southern Wild); Denis Leary & Peter Tolan (Rescue Me); Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List); Andrew Stanton, Jim Reardon and Pete Docter (WALL-E); and Keir Pearson & Terry George (Hotel Rwanda), among many others.

The Humanitas Prize finalists are:

Feature Film Category

ARRIVAL Written by: Eric Heisserer

HACKSAW RIDGE Written by: Robert Schenkkan

HIDDEN FIGURES Written by: Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Sundance Feature Film Category

THE BIRTH OF A NATION Written by: Nate Parker

FIRST GIRL I LOVED Written by: Kerem Sanga

THE FUNDAMENTALS OF CARING Written by: Rob Burnett

TALLULAH Written by: Siân Heder

30-Minute Category

BLACK-ISH “Hope” Written by: Kenya Barris

GRACE & FRANKIE “The Party” Written by: Alexa Junge

THE REAL O’NEALS “The Real Grandma” Written by: Casey Johnson

60-Minute Category

THIS IS US “Pilot” Written by: Dan Fogelman

MADAM SECRETARY “Waiting for Taleju” Written by Joy Gregory

THE NIGHT OF “The Call of the Wild” Written by: Richard Price & Steven Zaillian

Children’s Animated Category

THE LION GUARD “Never Judge a Hyena by Its Spots” Written by: Kevin Hopps

NINA’S WORLD “Nina’s Brother for a Day” Written by: Maria Escobedo

SOFIA THE FIRST “Dads and Daughters Day” Written by: Rachel Ruderman & Laurie Israel

Children’s Live Action Category

AN AMERICAN GIRL STORY “Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” Written by: Alison McDonald

DEGRASSI: NEXT CLASS “#TurntUp” Written by: Courtney Jane Walker

GIRL MEETS WORLD “Girl Meets The Forgiveness Project” Written by: Matthew Nelson

Documentary Category

13th: Written by: Ava DuVernay

120 DAYS: UNDOCUMENTED IN AMERICA Written by: Ted Roach

JIM: THE JAMES FOLEY STORY Written by: Chris Chuang & Heather MacDonald

David & Lynn Angell Comedy Fellowship

Magdalen Silberman, University of Texas at Austin

Jonathan Talbert, Loyola Marymount University

Beau Ballinger, University of Texas at Austin

Drama Fellowship

Daniel James Boddicker, Columbia University

J.J. Braider, University of Southern California

Munis Rashid, American Film Institute