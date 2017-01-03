Set to the tune of Zayn Malik & Taylor Swift’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” the new extended Fifty Shades Darker trailer dropped tonight, providing a plot clue that might surprise some book readers: an apparent shooting.

With the tagline “Every fairy tale has a dark side,” the new trailer features Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson (whose line, “Ok, fine, I will have dinner with you, because I’m hungry” is already becoming something of a classic) and what appears to be – and sounds like – a gun firing. Or is it just a pointed gun, with a loud unrelated bang? Watch the clip above and judge for yourself.

In any case, the movie – in theaters February 10 – stars Dornan and Johnson in their familiar roles of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, back for the second chapter of the Fifty Shades franchise. Here’s the logline:

“When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.”

Also returning from the original Fifty Shades of Grey are Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, along with first-timers Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

Fifty Shades Darker is directed by James Foley, produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the book series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on James’ book.