If you’re looking to turn your Valentine’s Day plans up a notch, this newly released clip from Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker may be of help. The short video shows a romantic dinner-turned very steamy date night when Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey persuades Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele to take off an item of clothing while sitting at the table. “The check please.” The two proceed to the elevator and — well I’m sure you can guess what happens next.

The clip also features Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s hit song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which dropped the music video this week (see it on the right rail of Deadline’s home page)

In theaters February 10, Fifty Shades Darker is directed by James Foley from a script by Niall Leonard, based on E L James’ book.

Returning from the first installment are Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, along with new cast members Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

Michael De Luca produced with Dana Brunetti, Marcus Viscidi, and James, the creator of the book series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on James’ book.

