Following a lawsuit filed by the ACLU to try to reverse President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. over the next 3 months while also disallowing all refugees for four months, a Federal judge in New York issued a partial emergency stay. Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that those who are in transit and who hold valid visas can enter the country legally and those who have already arrived in the United States may stay.

She wrote in her decision, “individuals with refugee applications approved by US Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of the US Refugee Admissions Program, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen legally authorized to enter the United States.”

Trump’s administration has received much backlash after the 45th president signed the executive order Friday night, temporarily banning entry into the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries. It was understood that this may impact Oscar nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi from attending the ceremony, although it is unclear on what his visa status is. Hollywood spoke out in opposition today, with organized protest forming at such airports as LAX, JFK and Chicago’s O’Hare. Celebrities such as Seth Rogen have been vocal with trying to help detained Muslim travelers at the airport.

Apparently lawyers could use some help with Farsi interpreters at LAX. Please help if you care to. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/2AvUo4d4Z9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 29, 2017

Also, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau tweeted, “To those fleeing, persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada