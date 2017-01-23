Fox News Channel is covering Donald Trump’s first full week in the White House with a culled collection of contributors. Among the departed are George Will and Stacey Dash – two names we previously would have bet money would never be written in the same sentence.

NPR media correspondent and Murdoch’s World author David Folkenflik reported Friday that Fox News was trimming its cast of commentators. Among the “friends” of Roger Ailes whose contracts had been allowed to expire, Folkenflik reported: Ed Rollins, Al D’Amato, Cal Thomas and Marvin Kalb. The biggest, though least surprising, name is Will: The longtime ABC commentator had been brought to Fox News by Fox VP Michael Clemente, who was himself a longtime former ABC news exec, who got shown the door by FNC’s Bill Shine in July in the wake of Ailes’ exit. Will had made headlines during the election cycle when he left the GOP over Donald Trump; previously, he’d famously feuded with Bill O’Reilly over the FNC star’s Killing Reagan book – Will was not a fan.

The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha posted Saturday that the various folks had flown. Concha recently moved to the Hill from Mediaite and previously had been a producer and writer at Fox News Channel. Both reporters cited Fox News confirmation, which we got today as well. The story, while reported by both gentlemen last week, seemed to get lost in the Donald Trump Inauguration madness but gained traction today.

Will had celebrated with a piece for Washington Post in which he wrote: “Twenty minutes into his presidency, Donald Trump, who is always claiming to have made, or to be about to make, astonishing history, had done so. Living down to expectations, he had delivered the most dreadful inaugural address in history.”

Fox News, meanwhile, had given Trump an Inauguration Day kiss, announcing it had named as a contributor Brexit backer and Trump campaigner Nigel Farage. Farage, a former commodities trader, led Britain’s Independence Party for much of 2006-16. At a Trump inauguration party in Washington late last week, Farage was quoted in press reports saying, “Brexit was great, but Trump becoming president of the USA is Brexit-plus-plus-plus.”