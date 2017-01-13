Fox has opted not to proceed with Fatal Attraction, an event series reboot of the iconic Paramount thriller. The network put the project in development in 2015, with Mad Men alums Maria and Andre Jacquemetton executive producing and writing and Paramount Television and 20th Century Fox TV producing.

Fatal Attraction heated up in late 2016, with active casting done in anticipation of a pickup. But I hear that, after receiving the script, Fox brass ultimately opted against a green light. The project also couldn’t land Megan Fox for the lead. Rebooting an iconic title is always tricky, so these projects undergo extra scrutiny.

The original 1987 film, directed by Adrian Lyne and starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, was about as zeitgeisty as a film could get and had a huge influence on countless subsequent psycho-sexual thrillers. The film, which sees Douglas’ successful and married attorney embark on an ill-advised weekend affair with Close’s publishing exec only for her to begin stalking him and his family, also gave birth to the term “bunny boiler.” That was in reference to the unforgettable scene when Close’s character kills Douglas’ daughter pet rabbit and leaves it on the family’s stove to boil away.