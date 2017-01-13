Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has crossed the $800M mark at the global B.O. Broken out that’s $229.9M stateside and $570.1M overseas.

The pic, written by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling as original IP but inspired by young Harry’s Hogwarts textbook, is the beginning of a five-picture franchise for the Warner Bros. studio, the next one which is slate for Nov. 16, 2018.

Coming away with a $74.4M opening stateside, some rivals wondered during the opening weekend whether that start was good enough for a new franchise, particularly one connected to the Harry Potter universe. One sage distribution chief asserted that it was better to wait for worldwide results, and a $800M haul would deem it a hit and here Fantastic Beasts resides.

Worldwide, Fantastic Beasts bests Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban ($796.7M), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ($773M), Star Wars ($775.4M), Deadpool ($783.1M) and Suicide Squad ($745.6M) — so, yeah, Fantastic Beasts is in fine company.

Sue Kroll, Warner Bros. president of Worldwide marketing and distribution, exclaimed, “Returning to the wizarding world in Fantastic Beasts was a labor of love for all of us, and it has been a privilege to watch audiences around the world embrace a new cast of characters in this world created by the incomparable J.K. Rowling. This is an extraordinary milestone for the first film in our new franchise and speaks to the remarkable talents of the cast and filmmakers who worked so hard to bring it to the screen. Congratulations to them, as well as to the Warner Bros. marketing and distribution teams on this great success.”

In addition, Fantastic Beasts just earned five BAFTA Award nominations: for Outstanding British Film, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Special Visual Effects.

