EXCLUSIVE: Ewan McGregor has just been set to star with Léa Seydoux in Zoe, the next film that Drake Doremus will direct. He will replace Charlie Hunnam, who has dropped out for scheduling issues. This has just happened, and it occurred while Doremus is getting ready for the Sunday Sundance premiere of the acquisition title Newness, the film that stars Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa and Danny Huston.

Zoe, which is being financed by Stuart Ford’s IM Global, is scheduled to shoot in Montreal in April with Scott Free’s Michael Pruss producing with Doremus and Robert George. McGregor is about to open in T2 Trainspotting, the Danny Boyle-directed sequel to the cult favorite movie.

Written by The Beauty Inside’s Rich Greenberg, Zoe follows two colleagues at a revolutionary research lab who design technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. As their work progresses, their discoveries become more profound than they could ever have imagined. UTA and United Agents rep McGregor.