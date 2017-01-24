Shortly before he was due to appear on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today, Ewan McGregor pulled out of the interview, citing comments made about this weekend’s Women’s March by host Piers Morgan. A supporter of President Donald Trump, Morgan yesterday on the program described some of the women who marched as “rabid feminists” and said he didn’t “see the point of the march(es)” which he called “generic” and “vacuous.”

On Twitter this morning, McGregor, who is out promoting Trainspotting sequel T2: Trainspotting, wrote, “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise Piers Morgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.”

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

On his Twitter account (whose timeline photo is of he and Trump), Morgan responded by saying McGregor is “just an actor after all.”

Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan – you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You’re just an actor after all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Morgan also tweeted he expected McGregor was reacting to his Monday column in the Daily Mail in which he called himself “a feminist,” but decried comments made by Madonna on Saturday saying, “I can’t abide the feminazis, the radical, extreme feminists like Madonna.”

A spokesperson for Good Morning Britain told the BBC today that McGregor “came into GMB this morning to be interviewed about his new film but decided not to go ahead with it.”

Per the Guardian, Morgan said on the telecast this morning, “Sorry that Ewan McGregor’s not here. He couldn’t bear the thought of being on the sofa with me because he doesn’t agree with me about the women’s march… I have to agree with what an actor thinks about a particular issue because they’re actors. And as we know actors’ views are more important than anybody else’s.”

McGregor’s daughters had marched on Saturday.

I’m with you in spirit today women of the world. My daughters are marching. I’m so proud to see this extraordinary power. — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 21, 2017

The long-awaited Trainspotting sequel reunites director Danny Boyle with McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner. The world premiere was held earlier this week in Edinburgh with the UK release coming Friday via Sony.