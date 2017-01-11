Lionsgate and its Pantelion Film division will release writer-director Catalina Aguilar Mastretta’s romantic comedy Everybody Loves Somebody on February 17.

The film follows the beautiful Clara Barron (Karla Souza), who seems to have everything: a great job as an OB-GYN, a great house in L.A. and a big fun-loving Mexican family But, the one thing Clara doesn’t have figured out is her love life. Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities — only to be caught by surprise when her ex-boyfriend (and family favorite) suddenly shows up after disappearing from her life completely. Torn, Clara must decide between going back to the past or open her heart to new and unexpected possibilities. She learns that sometimes it takes the whole crazy family to help you find crazy love.

The film also stars José María Yazpik, Ben O’Toole, K. C. Clyde, Tiaré Scanda, Patricia Bernal, Alejandro Camacho. It was produced by Francisco González Compeán, José Nacif and Ramiro Ruiz.