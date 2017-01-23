EXCLUSIVE: It was the 1978 Clint Eastwood comedy that everyone loved to hate and hated to love, but it ended up making $95M and spawned a sequel. Now Every Which Way but Loose is being remade, and James Fargo, who directed the first film, and is now producing. He just tapped Anthony Cohen to direct.

Cohen wrote, produced and directed last year’s The Sex Trip last year, a comedy whose cast the younger brothers of Tom Hanks, Sylvester Stallone and Costas Mandylor (Jim, Frank, and Louis, respectively). The story followed a relentless womanizer who wakes up one day to find himself as a woman.

Every Which Way but Loose follows the adventures of a truck driver and bare-knuckle brawler who has a pet orangutan named Clyde and the messes they find themselves in (yes, it even included a scene with modern-day Nazis).

“I have been interviewing directors for over a year and as soon as I watched Cohen’s film The Sex Trip … I knew instantly he was the right director for this picture,” Fargo said in a statement to Deadline. “I was very impressed with his film and his directing style.”

Filming is set to begin in late spring.