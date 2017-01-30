Eva Longoria is set to guest star on Fox’s hit drama series Empire. She’ll play Charlotte Frost, the formidable director of the all-powerful state gaming commission. Charlotte has the power to make-or-break Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas and beneath her alluring facade, lies a force of darkness and corruption. Her episode is slated to air this spring.

The second half of Season 3 picks up on March 22 when the battle between Lucious (Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) explodes into their biggest war yet. After launching a deadly missile at Angelo, Lucious announces his new music project, Inferno, and puts everyone on notice – especially Cookie, who then vows to knock him off his throne for good. Longoria joins previously announced actors and musicians who appear on Empire this spring, including Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Rumer Willis and Nia Long.

Golden Globe-nominated for her role as Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, Longoria stars in the in the upcoming feature film Lowriders, slated for release on May 12. She also is featured in the British miniseries Decline and Fall, opposite UK comedy star Jack Whitehall, which premieres this spring. She’s repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.