On the eve of this weekend’s upcoming UniFrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, the world’s biggest national film market, Eva Diederix has been made head of international sales at Wild Bunch.

The company announced the news on Tuesday and said she will kick off the new role this weekend at the event in Paris. In the role, she will be responsible for supervising the sales team and running internal sales at the company while Wild Bunch co-chief Vincent Maraval will continue to supervise acquisitions and marketing for the company.

Diederix will replace well-respected sales veteran Carole Baraton, who recently left Wild Bunch to strike out on her own with a new sales venture, which is expected to be announced soon.

Diederix joins from Wild Bunch associate company Elle Driver, which she co-founded with Adeline Fontan Tessaur in 2008. She was previously head of international sales at Sogepaq in Spain from 1998 to 2002 followed by a stint at UGC from 2002 to 2007.

Fontan Tessaur will continue to run Elle Driver and supervise its activities, management and development.