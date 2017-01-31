Escape Plan 2, the sequel to the Sly Stallone-Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller, is becoming a global affair. Emmett/Furla/Oasis’ Randall Emmett and George Furla, have joined forces with Leomus Pictures CEO Jie Qiu to make the film a Chinese co-production. Leomus will co-produce with EFO and distribute in China. Miles Chapman, who scripted the first film, is writing the sequel, with Stallone reprising his role. Emmett, Furla, Mark Canton, Zack Schiller, and Robbie Brenner will all return to produce. Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Barry Brooker, and Stan Wertlieb will executive produce along with The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones.

Leomus also distributed Now You See Me, Now You See Me 2 and the original Escape Plan in China. Now You See Me 2 grossed $97 million at the Chinese box office, Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film ever in the territory. EFO, which most recently produced the Martin Scorsese-directed Silence, next releases Amityville: The Awakening June 30 through The Weinstein Company. EFO recently wrapped principal photography on the Kevin Connolly-directed John Travolta starrer Gotti, and the Nicolas Cage-starrer Inconceivable.