Capitalizing on the successful ongoing tour of the couple’s frank, honest and raunchy look at their marriage, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are bringing their Summer of 69: No Apostrophe show to television courtesy of Epix. The one-hour special will be filmed tonight at The Barclay in Irvine, CA and is set for world premiere on Epix Friday, May 19 at 10 PM ET.

Touring since the summer to wide acclaim, Offerman & Mullally’s Summer of 69: No Apostrophe examines their relationship and sex life in often stark detail through jokes, songs and other routines.

“We love to make sweet love to each other in general, so to be paid millions of dollars to do it in front of an audience is just that much sweeter,” said Offerman and Mullally.

The Epix special will be directed by Jay Karas, with Offerman, Mullally, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson executive producing. Dean Holland and Morgan Sackett produce, with Ross Bernard executive producing and Valerie Bishop Pearson producing for EPIX.

“Nick and Megan are both incredibly gifted performers in their own right, but when they come together they are unstoppable. Their Summer of 69: No Apostrophe tour has sold out theaters around the world and is a true testament to their standing as one of Hollywood’s most hilarious power couples,” said Mark S. Greenberg, President and CEO, EPIX. “EPIX is known for its uncut and uncensored comedy programming and, as the title suggests, this special will be no different as Nick and Megan expose the details of their life together through song, dance and plenty of comedy.”

Mullally is best known for playing ‘Karen Walker’ on NBC’s Will & Grace, for which she won two Emmys, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and received four Golden Globe nominations. She most recently appeared alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston in John Hamburg’s Why Him?, and will be seen in Franco’s The Masterpiece” and Janicza Bravo’s Sundance entry Lemon.

Offerman is best known for playing ‘Ron Swanson’ on NBC’s Parks & Recreation. He recently starred alongside Michael Keaton in The Founder and wrapped production on three upcoming 2017 Sundance Film Festival entries: Look and See, The Little Hours, and The Hero. His previous special, American Ham, was released on Netflix in 2014, and in October 2016 his third book, Good Clean Fun, was released.