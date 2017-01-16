In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, Entertainment One has acquired the television rights to science writer Holly Cave’s upcoming novel The Architecture of Heaven, due out in 2018 from Quercus Books in the UK. Oscar-nominated producer Michael London (Sideways) will produce.

The Architecture of Heaven is set in a near-future London where humans can create artificial heavens before they die, formed from the best memories of their lives. Heaven architect Isobel Argent has the perfect life, until she begins an affair with her married and terminally ill client, Jarek. When Jarek dies and soon after becomes a suspect in a murder which took place before his death, Isobel must fight to clear his name.

eOne will serve as the lead production studio for the series and controls worldwide rights. London, known for his work on Sideways, The Family Stone, Milk, The Illusionist, House of Sand and Fog, and thirteen, previously collaborated with eOne on feature film Trumbo. On the television side, Groundswell produced Emmy-nominated Confirmation, and is currently producing Hulu’s Chance, FX’s Snowfall, and Syfy’s The Magicians.

“The Architecture of Heaven is an imaginative and thrilling story that will draw viewers into a world that explores science and moral boundaries. This is a project we knew we needed to get from the instant we read the book and we are delighted to be taking it to the next level,” said Pancho Mansfield, President, Global Scripted Programming, eOne Television. “We’re very excited to work with Michael to bring Holly Cave’s provocative story to life.”

The deal was spearheaded by eOne’s Carolyn Newman, Luke Speed of Curtis Brown Group on behalf of Sue Armstrong of Conville & Walsh, and Hilary Michael from Groundswell Productions.