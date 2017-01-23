Bonnie Tiegel, longtime Emmy-winning producer on Entertainment Tonight, died today in Los Angeles. ET released the statement below to Deadline and announced Tiegel’s passing on its website.

A four-time Emmy winner, Tiegel was with Entertainment Tonight for decades, most recently serving as senior producer. Her other producing credits include The Bat, The Cat and the Penguin (1992) and Robin Hood, The Myth, The Man, The Movie (1991).

“Our entire ‘Entertainment Tonight’ family is mourning the loss of our dear friend and colleague Bonnie Tiegel,” ET said in a statement. “For over 20 years, Bonnie has been the heart and soul of our show and a respected member of the Hollywood community. Her energy, laughter and love will be immensely missed by all who knew her.”

“Bonnie was a mainstay of our show for decades, a four-time Emmy winner who loved celebrity news and covered it with joy and verve,” ET said on its website. “Her exuberant personality will be profoundly missed not only by those of us who worked with her daily, but by those who encountered her over the years on the red carpet, at awards shows and behind the scenes at every event that matters to the entertainment industry.”

“Off the lot, Bonnie was a tireless advocate for women’s rights, both in the professional realm as a mentor to young women and with her work with the YWCA of Greater Los Angeles, where she campaigned to end domestic human sex trafficking,” ET continued.

Tiegel is survived by her husband, Eliot, her son, Kenny and three granddaughters.