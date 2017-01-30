Entertainment Studios has Ira Goldklang as SVP Business & Legal Affairs, moving over from Sony Pictures where his roles included VP Legal Affairs at Sony Pictures Animation and before that VP Legal Affairs at Columbia Pictures. He also had a stint at Morgan Creek.

He will be involved in all facets of the company’s business and legal affairs at Byron Allen’s cable station and theatrical releasing empire, including for theatrical motion picture co-productions and global distribution, broadcast television syndication, advertising sales, all seven 24-hour cable TV networks, and the recently acquired theatrical and digital film distributors Freestyle Releasing and Freestyle Digital Media which was in the mix at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival.

Goldklang will report to Entertainment Studios’ EVP and GM Mark DeVitre and work out of the Los Angeles headquarters.

“I am very excited to have Ira join our team, especially now as we aggressively pursue our movie slate of wide releases and long-term goals,” DeVitre said in the announcement of Goldklang’s hire. “Ira’s experience at Sony and Morgan Creek makes him a great fit for Entertainment Studios as we continue to grow our global media company.”