Another early renewal for Fox’s flagship drama Empire, which is being picked up for a fourth season. The announcement was made at the top of the network’s TCA executive session. The series, now on a winter hiatus, returns for its spring premiere on March 22.

While it has slipped from its early meteoric ratings heights, Empire continues to rank as the No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49 for the third consecutive season and is the No. 1 broadcast entertainment program among Adults 18-34, Teens and young women. Empire also commands Fox’s largest Total Multi-Platform audience, averaging almost 16 million Total Viewers for the 2016/17 broadcast season, up +82% from its Live + Same Day delivery.

Also a critical hit which has garnered multiple Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations, Empire, from Imagine TV and 20th TV, stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere “Yazz” Gray, Trai Byers, Grace Byers, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Serayah, Bre-Z, Xzibit and Morocco Omari. In addition to the regular cast, the series has featured guest appearances by Mariah Carey, Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Alicia Keys, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Campbell, Ludacris, Adam Rodriguez, Rosie O’ Donnell and Andre Royo.

Empire was created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong who executive produce with Brian Grazer, showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo and Sanaa Hamri.