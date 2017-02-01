Maniac, Netflix’s high-profile series starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, is heading into production. Filming of the Paramount TV/Anonymous Content show is set to begin on August 15 in New York City, with principal photography expected to wrap just before Thanksgiving.

Rex/Shutterstock

Cary Fukunaga is set to direct the entire 10-episode straight-to-series dark comedy based on the 2014 Norwegian series, which sold to Netflix just days after it was taken out last March.

A lot has happened since then, with Stone emerging as the hottest actress this awards season with her starring role in Oscar front-runner La La Land.

I hear Stone and Hill met last week to discuss the series when they were in Los Angeles for the SAG Awards where Stone won for La La Land. With such big-name talent involved, I hear Paramount chairman Brad Grey got personally involved, speaking with the actors to help get them on board and sync up their schedules too make the filming of the series possible.



The premise of Maniac, adapted for the US by Patrick Somerville, revolves around the fantasy worlds of Hill and Stone’s characters, who in his real life are confined to a mental institution.

This is Fukunaga’s followup to HBO breakout True Detective, where he also directed all episodes of the anthology series’ hugely successful first installment, toplined by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, winning a directing Emmy Award.

Stone, Hill and Fukunaga executive produce Maniac along with Michael Sugar and Doug Wald of Anonymous Content, Kruke Kristiansen & Anne Kolbjornsen and Espen PA Lervaag & Kjetil Indegard. Ashley Zalta will co-executive produce.