UPDATE with win totals: Emma Stone added to what became a clean sweep for La La Land tonight at the Golden Globes, picking up the award for Best Actress – Musical or Comedy.

Stone used her acceptance speech to both allude to and address the struggle of creative people to achieve their dreams. She first thanked her mother in particular, and her father and brother for making her acting career possible. She also thanked several of her closest friends, people she’s known since before becoming famous.

Stone then turned more directly to the theme of La La Land, which follows two idealistic but frustrated dreamers and how that pursuit creates and gets in the way of their growing romance. Thanking director Damien Chazelle and co-star Ryan Gosling who she called “the best partner a girl could ask for,” she also thanked the film’s choreographer before addressing a wider audience.

“This is a film for dreamers,” she said. “I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world… [and] to any creative people who’ve had the door slammed in their face… or anybody anywhere that feels like giving up sometimes, but finds it within themselves to get up… I share this with you.”

