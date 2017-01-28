Things are turning a not-so-nice shade of ratings dark for Emerald City (0.6/2) as the NBC Wizard of Oz re-imaging continues a downward trend among adults 18-49 in its fifth week. Down 14% among the key demo from last week and now halfway through its first season run, the Matthew Arnold and Josh Friedman developed series hit a new low last night.

With the Comcast-owned net putting its emphasis on the high double-digit gains Emerald City has been making in delayed viewing, the road forward may still present ratings treats of sorts. However, drops of 25% from lead-in Grimm (0.8/3), which was even with its January 20 show, do not shine – gold or green.

Ending the night for the net, Dateline NBC (0.9/4) was up 13% over last week in the 18-49 demo and 9% among the news demo of adults 25-54.

Another somewhat bright spot on an otherwise tepid night came in the 9 PM slot for Fox with Sleepy Hollow (0.6/2). Tied for third play in the time period with Emerald City, the Ichabod Crane modernization was up a tenth to its Season 4 average after hitting a low of its own last week. Like Grimm on NBC, Fox’s Rosewood (0.6/2) was the same as its January 20 show. As were the CW’s The Vampire Diaries (0.3/1) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2/1).

CBS was all encores on Friday night but still took the viewership top spot with a total audience of 6.45 million thanks to lots of eyeballs on those Hawaii Five-O and Blue Bloods repeats – which were the two most watched shows of the night with 7.08 million and 7.09 million respectively.

The demo win of January 27 went to ABC with a 1.1/4 result among the 18-49s – for the fourth week in a row. Not that there was a lot of actual movement with Last Man Standing (1.2/5) and Dr. Ken (1.0/4) both even with their fast affiliates of last week and the Tim Allen led comedy down a tenth from the final adjusted numbers. Up a touch to 5.90 million viewers, Shark Tank (1.3/5) hit a season high in the category but remained even in the demo with its last original of two weeks ago – which still made it the top rated show of last night.

Closing out Friday’s primetime for the Disney-owned net, a Mary Tyler Moore honoring 20/20 (0.9/4) was the same as its January 20 show in the 18-49 demo. However, the news mag was bopped up 8% among the 25-54s and rose 27% in viewers to 5.6 million watching.

Have a good weekend!