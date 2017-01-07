With the holiday season over, it was business as usual in primetime last night with a full slate from the Big 4 and the CW and some debuts – some shining brighter than others.

A revamped Sleepy Hollow (0.62) and the beginning of the final season of Grimm (0.9/4) saw both the Fox show and the long running NBC series take a tumble from their previous debuts. Coming on after Rosewood (0.6/2), which was down a tenth from its last original, the Season 4 opener of Sleepy Hollow fell 40% among adults 18-49 from its Season 3 debut on October 1, 2015 and 33% from its Friday premiere of February 5 last year. As for Grimm, while maintaining 100% of its May 20 Season 5 ender in the demo, the fantasy crime drama was down two tenths from the Season 5 premiere of October 30, 2015 – which was its previous debut low.

With that, the Comcast-owned net must be breathing more than a sigh of relief that a double dose debut of Emerald City was able to build on its Grimm lead-in. With a 1.1/4 in its 9 PM slot and a 1.0/3 at 10 PM, the Wizard of Oz reimagining grew 22% on its 8 PM lead-in in that first hour. Over the 2-hours, Emerald City averaged around 4.47 million viewers – just a tiny bit ahead of the 4.46 million Grimm had earlier in the night.

Of course, with all that, the night belonged to ABC and CBS with the former topping the demo for Friday with a 1.4/5 rating and the latter getting the viewership top spot as usual with an audience of 9.74 million. Viewershipwise, the top dog was, as usual, Blue Bloods (1.3/4) with 10.71 million tuning into the NYPD family drama, which was up 8% in the demo from its last original of December 16.

However, the real king of Friday night was Last Man Standing (1.5/5) with a 25% rise over its last original of December 16 and its highest rating in exactly two-years. The Tim Allen led comedy also had an audience season high with 7.3 million viewers. Topping the night as the highest rated show, LMS saw led-out Dr. Ken (1.1/4) jump up 22% over its last original to hit a season high in both the demo and viewers with 5.5 million watching. Over on CBS, MacGyver (1.2/4) came in second for the 8 PM slot with a 20% jump over its last new show. A double shot of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on the CW at 8 PM and 9 PM had the acclaimed dramedy even with its last original of December 9 with a 0.2/1.

Back with a 40% rise of its last original of December 9, Shark Tank (1.4/5) hit a season high and won the 9 PM slot over those Sleepy Hollow and Emerald City debuts and Hawaii Five-O (1.2/4). Still the 50th State set CBS show was back fairly steady with a 9% bop up in the key demo.

ABC closed out a very strong Friday with a strong 20/20 (1.4/5) that saw the news mag show with the biggest uptick of the night. Rising 75% in the 18-49 over last week and 82% among the news demo of 25-54, 20/20’s examination of ex-members of the Church of Scientology also scored a season high in viewers with 6.4 million watching – a 52% rise over last week.

See ya at the Golden Globes on Sunday!