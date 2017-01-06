We’re getting the first look at Embeds, an upcoming original political comedy series executive produced by Megyn Kelly, Michael de Luca and Scott Conroy.

The digital series from Complex Networks’ Seriously.TV was inspired by Conroy’s and co-creator Peter Hamby’s experiences as journalists for CBS News and CNN on the road with Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin’s presidential campaigns. The six-episode, half-hour scripted comedy focuses on five recent college graduates working as embedded reporters (“embeds”) for various national news organizations on the presidential campaign trail.

De Luca (The Social Network, Moneyball, Captain Phillips) executive produces under his De Luca Productions banner along with Lucy Kitada. Other executive producers include Bryan Haas, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg, and Jordana Mollick for Haven Entertainment; and Justin Killion and Cory Stern for Complex Networks’ Seriously.TV. Danny Jelinek directed all six episodes. Todd Waldman serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Embeds premieres Wednesday, January 18 on Verizon’s go90.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.