Finding Dory star Ellen DeGeneres has offered a very public – but very targeted – film analysis on her daytime talk show. Knowing that President Donald Trump hosted a screening of the animated film over the weekend, the-voice-of-Dory pointed out an immigration lesson she hopes he didn’t miss. (Watch the video below.)

“Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo,” DeGeneres said in the opening monologue of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall, and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out.”

Though the comedian joked that she usually avoids politics, “I’m just gonna talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People’s Choice Award-winning Finding Dory.”

“Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory,” DeGeneres said to audience cheers. “Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them.”

Trump hosted the White House screening Saturday as protests sprang up at airports across the country in response to the president’s travel ban preventing entry from seven predominantly Muslim countries.