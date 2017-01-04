Elijah Rodriguez has joined Benico Del Toro, Josh Brolin and Isabela Moner in Soldado, the Sicario sequel directed by Stefano Sollima and written by Taylor Sheridan. The newcomer has plays a pivotal role opposite Benicio Del Toro as a Mexican-American teenager who is caught up between becoming a sicario in the dangerous world of the drug cartels and his desire to do what is right and not lose his humanity. Soldado is co-financed by Lionsgate and Black Label. Rodriguez is repped by AEFH and managed by Artistic Endeavors.

Tommy Alastra Productions has completed production on Jackals, a psychological thriller from Kevin Greuter (Saw VI, Saw 3D: The Final Chapter). Set in the 1980s, the film is about an estranged family that hires a cult deprogrammer (Stephen Dorff) to take back their teenage son from a murderous cult but find themselves under siege when the cultists surround their cabin, demanding the boy back. The film also stars Johnathon Schaech, Deborah Kara Unger, Ben Sullivan, Chelsea Ricketts and Nick Roux. Alastra produced the 2012 documentary Sunset Strip featuring Johnny Depp, Slash, Sharon Stone and Mickey Rourke, and is gearing up to produce The Beautiful And The Damned with Scarlett Johansson.