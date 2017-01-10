Epix has slotted 8 PM Tuesday, January 17, for the premiere for original documentary Election Day: Lens Across America.

From Blumhouse Television and directors Emma Tammi and Henry Jacobson, the docu weaves together the stories of seven photographers as they cover the November 8 election, each from a different perspective and location. Following the day’s chronology, the narrative cuts in “real time” between the photographers on the ground in Iowa, Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New York. Through their images and conversations with their subjects, capture the raw emotions of Americans on that day, according to Epix.

Election Day: Lens Across America is an Epix Original Documentary/Blumhouse Television Production. Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold and Jessica Rhoades are executive producing for Blumhouse along with Emma Tammi and Henry Jacobson of Mind Hive Film and Adam Barton, Sam Bathrick, and Alex Cullen of Resonant Pictures. For EPIX, Jocelyn Diaz and Jill Burkhart are executive producers, with Valerie Bishop Pearson serving as producer.

Election Day: Lens Across America is the latest documentary from Blumhouse Television joining the Emmy and Peabody-winning The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst and the Peabody award winning How to Dance in Ohio.