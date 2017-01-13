“El Rey’s original programming will be the foundation of the network’s strategy over the course of next year,” the network’s president and general manager Daniel Tibbets said today during El Rey Network’s presentation at TCA. “We will be increasing our hours of original content by 50%.”

The networks, launched by Robert Rodriguez and Univision, announced greenlights for two new unscripted series: Rite Of Passage and Man At Arms, which will join El Rey’s fellow unscripted series Lucha Underground. Tibbets said both new shows are “reflective of our push into lifestyle programming,” he said, that “explore tradition, craft and ritual…and feature characters who are making their own paths, in addition to being wildly entertaining. These are all tenets that our viewers can relate to and enjoy.”

When asked about the networks shift from grindhouse fare to more lifestyle programming, Tibbets said, “I would actually say that we’re not going to for a different brand or audience. We are maintaining the same brand that has always been a part of El Rey.” He added, “What we’ve seen is the audience grow and become more diverse. It’s an evolution of the network. What this represents is the extension of it.”

Miramax/El Rey Network

El Rey launched with From Dusk Till Dawn. Tibbets offered no update on the network’s flagship drama, whose cast was released after the Season 3 finale last fall.

With Dusk in limbo and drama Matador canceled after one season, El Rey currently has no scripted shows on the air, but Tibbets said the network will continue to offer scripted series. “We have several scripted shows in development right now that we’re really excited about. We’re talking about increasing our total programming slate by 50% that gives us the opportunity to launch lifestyle programming,” as well as added a variety of scripted shows that included comedy.

“As we continue to develop the network, we’ll look for ways to develop additional shows, talks shows, variety shows, other types of programming that represents the type of comedy that comes out of the El Rey brand.”