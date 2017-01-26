Univision announced today it will premiere drama series El Chapo, based on the life of notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in April.

No specific date yet, but the announcement comes just days after the extradition of Guzman to the U.S. where he face charges connected to his leadership of one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels.

The series marks the first co-production between Univision Story House and Netflix, which will air the series in the U.S. after its premiere on Univision.

Guzman, who has been accused by law enforcement of running the “largest drug trafficking organization in the world,” had long evaded authorities. After being captured by Mexican authorities in February 2014, Guzman escaped from a maximum security Mexican prison in July 2015 by crawling through an opening in the shower of his cell block that led to a mile-long tunnel to freedom. He was recaptured nearly six months later. Guzman’s extradition to the U.S. came on January 19, one day before the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.