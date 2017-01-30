The Vampire Diaries and UnReal alumna Nathalie Kelley has signed on as one of the two main leads in The CW’s Dynasty reboot of the iconic 1980s soap.

Co-written by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, played by Kelley, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

This is a new spin on the premise of the original series, which focused on oil tycoon Blake Carrington (John Forsythe), whose daughter Fallon (Pamela Sue Martin) resents Blake’s much younger former secretary Krystle Jennings (Linda Evans), to whom he is about to get married. Cristal will be a version of the Krystle character in the CW version, giving it a more diverse feel.