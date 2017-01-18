The Audi Dublin International Film Festival has set its lineup and will open with the Irish premiere of Maudie, Aisling Walsh’s biopic of folk artist Maud Lewis starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke.

Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture, adapted from Sebastian Barry’s novel and starring Rooney Mara, Aidan Turner and Vanessa Redgrave, will also get an Irish Gala Premiere. Redgrave will be presented with a Volta Award, reserved for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the world of film.

Additionally, Alan Gilsenan’s Unless, starring Catherine Keener as a mother attempting to reconnect with her homeless daughter who seems all but lost to her, will feature at the festival along with Juanita Wilson’s Tomato Red, starring Anna Friel. World premieres include Dennis Bartok’s horror Nails; Aiden Gillen and Jamie Thraves’ Pickups; Ken Wardrop’s The Piano Lesson and John Murray and Traolach O Murchu’s Photo City.

The fest’s First Time director’s section will feature titles like William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth, Juho Kuosmanen’s The Happiest Day and West African crime thriller Wulu.

As previously announced, Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire and David Rane’s docu In Loco Parentis are set to screen while John Butler’s comedy-drama Handsome Devil will close the festival.

The 11-day event will see talent such as Redgrave, Wheatley, Friel and Cillian Murphy in attendance.

DIFF takes place in the Irish capital from February 16-26.