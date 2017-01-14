Comedy Central has picked up a fifth season of its Emmy-winning series Drunk History, with a 14-episode order for premiere later this year. The renewal was announced today during the network’s session at TCA.

Created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, who also split directing duties, Drunk History is the liquored-up narration of our nation’s history. Hosted by Waters and featuring an ever-changing cast of actors and comedians, the series presents all the rich tales that the past has to offer. Booze helps bring out the truth. It’s just that sometimes the truth is a little incoherent.

“More ‘Drunk History?’ Say no more,” said Kent Alterman, President, Comedy Central.

Season four, which aired last fall, was highlighted by an episode-long telling of the story of Alexander Hamilton (played by Ali Shawkat) and Aaron Burr (Aubrey Plaza), narrated by

Lin-Manuel Miranda. Additional guest stars featured during the season included Louie Anderson,

Billie Joe Armstrong, Vanessa Bayer, Josh Charles, John Cho, Kat Dennings, Anthony Edwards,

Jenna Fischer, Ben Folds, Dave Grohl, Tony Hale, Colin Hanks, Ed Helms, Thomas Lennon, Jack McBrayer, Michael McKean, Thomas Middleditch, Elizabeth Olsen, Patton Oswalt, Busy Philipps, Jesse Plemons, Kevin Pollak, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Andrew Rannells, Jason Ritter, Taylor Schilling, Liev Schreiber, Gabourey Sidibe, Juno Temple, Allison Tolman, Joe Lo Truglio, David Wain, Michaela Watkins and Bokeem Woodbine, among others.

Drunk History is produced by Gary Sanchez Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke.

“So excited and grateful to do a fifth season,” said Waters. “Oh what a ride it’s been! Thank you for driving me home.”