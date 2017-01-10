Chris deFaria, the animation and visual effects president at Warner Bros, has been named CEO of Universal’s DreamWorks Animation, the title formerly held by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. This is just happening, and Deadline has confirmed the move.

It’s the latest change at DWA since NBCUniversal acquired the animation studio for $3.8 billion in August. Last month, Mireille Soria stepped down from her co-president post after just four months. She was named to the gig alongside Bonnie Arnold in August, replacing Ann Daly right after the merger. Arnold is staying on as the sole president; Soria is returning to producing.

Katzenberg became chairman of DreamWorks new media, which oversees NBCUniversal’s ownership stakes in AwesomenessTV and NOVA. DWA is part of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that includes Universal Pictures, Fandango and NBCUniversal Brand Development.

Greg Silverman, left, Chris Pratt and Chris deFaria at a Lego Movie party Associated Press

DeFaria was President, Digital Production, Animation and Visual Effects at Warner Bros, with co-oversight of the studio’s Warner Animation Group think tank formed in 2013 — its credits of course include The Lego Movie and its offshoots, and Storks. Courtenay Valenti, who co-ran the group with deFaria and the now-departed Greg Silverman, will remain. A search is underway for a new exec that will need the approval of Warner Bros Pictures Group president and chief content officer Toby Emmerich.

While at Warners, deFaria’s credits included Man Of Steel, Pacific Rim and the final Harry Potter movie Deathly Hallows – Part 2. He also served as an executive producer on Gravity and Max Max: Fury Road and the animated pics Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole and Happy Feet Two.