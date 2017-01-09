With Meryl Streep’s speech at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony having gone viral as one of the hightlights of the show, President-elect Donald Trump has predictably not resisted the urge to tweet out his sentiments in response. Taking to social media in the early hours of Monday morning, Trump — who on Sunday night told The New York Times he had not seen Streep’s acceptance of the Cecil B DeMille Award — called the triple Oscar- and eight-time Globe winner “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

Streep on Sunday had spoken quietly, but passionately about “the one performance this year that stunned me, sank its hooks into my heart.” Continuing, and never mentioning the soon-to-be POTUS by name, she said, “It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter.”

REX/Shutterstock On Sunday, Trump had called Streep a “Hillary lover” and one of the “liberal movie people” who have deliberately misconstrued what was his intention when he imitated a physically challenged New York Times reporter at a rally speech during his campaign.

In a three-tweet composition today, Trump defended himself in light of Streep’s comments, calling the veteran star “a Hillary flunky who lost big.” He added, “For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘grovelling’…” See the rest for yourself below:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

On Sunday, Streep, who had her 30th Globe nomination last night, said from the stage, “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life. Because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”