All of the broadcast networks have cleared 8 PM ET tonight for President Donald Trump’s special, in which he gives the final rose to his pick to replace Antonin Scalia as next Supreme Court associate justice.

Trump, master showman, tweeted yesterday that he would make his big reveal on primetime national TV tonight – two days early, having previously indicated he would announce Thursday. Broadcasters scrambled to get more information.

CBS News today announced its evening news anchor/managing editor Scott Pelley will helm its special, with CBS News political director John Dickerson, chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes pitching in to make sense of it all.

Assuming Trump is brief, his reveal and the news division’s analysis will wrap at 8:30 PM, in time for

CBS to go to a repeat Kevin Can Wait at 8:30, followed by Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, which CBS originally hoped would start the night, at 9, followed by a Bull repeat at 10.

NBC News is doing similar, with Nightly New anchor Lester Holt air traffic controlling and Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson, Pete Williams and Kasie Hunt also weighing in. After which, Trump willing, NBC will join in progress a repeat episode of its reality competition series The Wall at 8:30, into an original The Wall at 9, and a repeat This is Us at 10.

ABC so far is only promising to carry Trump’s SCOTUS announcement tonight; the network previously planned comedy repeats in the first hour or primetime. Fox stations are being offered the option of carrying coverage of Trump’s reveal, provided by Fox News Channel, after which they would join in progress a New Girl repeat and an original episode of The Mick in the 8-9 PM hour.