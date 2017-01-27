“The reality is that Trump is an instinctual a politician as I’ve ever covered,” said John Heilemann about the 45th POTUS at the Sundance Film Festival. “He does makes a lot of decisions about what he’s going to do, what he’s going to say on the fly, by the seat of his pants, he does, he’s proud of that,” the Game Change and Double Down co-author added.

“By the time they got to the general election, they were doing things in states that he won that no one thought he would win like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin,” Heilemann noted of Donald Trump’s victory path to the White House last year, “the focus on those states was not a mistake, was not an accident.”

Heilemann was visiting the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2017 presented by Applegate before the official debut of Trumped: Inside The Greatest Political Upset Of All Time tonight at the Robert Redford founded fest – watch the full interview above.

After a total of three screenings at SFF 2017, the perhaps more poignant than ever the Showtime Documentary film from the team that brought us the weekly The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show On Earth last year will premiere on the premium cabler on February 3. As was the case in The Circus, Heilemann will be joined on-screen by his Game Change co-author Mark Halperin and GOP political consultant Mark McKinnon as they get very up-close and focused on the campaign of the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host.

