“Did anyone have ‘carnage,’ ‘blood,’ and ‘decay’ on their Inauguration Speech Bingo card?” Trevor Noah asked at the top of The Daily Show hours after Donald Trump delivered his dystopic inaugural address which, the late night host noted, former First Lady Michelle Obama seemed to be having none of.
Then, about 6:50 into his show, in a bit of a surprise, Noah broke into song:
No more excuses,
no more excuses.
It’s time to take your red cap off
and really do shit.
Cause if you fail now
you’ll look like douches,
and then I promise you’ll be hated
like Ted Cruz is.
There’s no more blaming,
no liberal shaming.
And you can sign in any law
so we’re all waiting.
Though Trump is frightening to us all
Let’s see him build that f*cking wall
if the bricks fit in his tiny little hands.
You’ve got Paul Ryan as your bitch
and in the Senate you’ve got Mitch.
You’ve got the left in full retreat
and a SCOTUS empty seat.
You’re the boss of military;
now that I say it that sounds scary.
But it means that now we’ll see
just what the truth is.
No more excuses,
no more exuses.
Let’s see you do what you’ve been preaching all along.
Now that the Kenyan Muslim’s gone
it’s time for you to carry on,
and make this country great again!
