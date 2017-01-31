The CEO and the Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox have today planted their tenuous flag on the travel ban Executive Order of President Donald Trump – and James Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch “know this is a time of real uncertainty for many of our colleagues around the world,” according to a statement released Monday.

While not criticizing Trump directly, the next generation bosses of Fox News Channel, the Fox movie and TV entities and the rest of the media empire that their father Rupert Murdoch built and still oversees joined others like the MPAA in going public about the controversial action the ex-Celebrity Apprentice took on January 27. POTUS’ Executive Order puts a 90-day halt on citizens of seven Muslim majority counties from entering the United States and freezes the Syrian refugee program for 120 days with an aim to cut it in half eventually.

All of which, the Murdoch boys realize has potentially big implications for their global and multi-national corporate units – as they made clear in the vague statement they put out tonight:

Colleagues, With the recent changes to the U.S.’s immigration policies, we know this is a time of real uncertainty for many of our colleagues around the world. First of all, we want to assure you that we’re doing what we can to assist impacted colleagues and their families. While details of the new policy remain in flux in many instances, we do know it has broad implications. The new restrictions impact business travelers and current employees from seven countries for an initial period of 90 days. The current restrictions are not limited to visa holders, but also extend to permanent residents who are citizens of those countries. Our immediate focus is on identifying and reaching out to people who may be affected. We are providing them with a range of support, including legal advice and assistance. If you have any questions about how you and your family may be impacted, please contact your business unit HR manager. 21CF is a global company, proudly headquartered in the U.S., founded by – and comprising at all levels of the business – immigrants. We deeply value diversity and believe immigration is an essential part of America’s strength. Moreover, as a company that is driven by creativity and innovation, we recognize the unique perspective offered by our many people who came to the U.S. in search of the opportunity for unfettered self-expression. We will continue to monitor developments in what is still a fluid situation. We will keep you informed as we learn more. In the meantime, please know that the well-being of our colleagues is our top priority.

As lawsuits against the travel ban and protests continue at airports around the nation, political chaos has broken out in D.C. between the White House and Acting Attorney General and Obama appointee Sally Yates’ order for Department of Justice lawyers not to defend the order in the courts.

A couple of years ago Murdoch senior offered his desire to see immigration reform in an editorial he penned for the Wall Street Journal, which the media mogul owns. “We need to give those individuals who are already here—after they have passed checks to ensure they are not dangerous criminals—a path to citizenship so they can pay their full taxes, be counted, and become more productive members of our community,” Rupert Murdoch wrote on June 18, 2014.

“If we are serious about advancing our economic future and about creating job growth here in America, then we must realize that it is suicidal to suggest closing our doors to the world’s entrepreneurs, or worse, to continue with large-scale deportations,” he added. “That is not to suggest we don’t need to do a far better job securing our border,” Murdoch also noted. “Border security should be an integral part of a comprehensive solution, and we should not dismiss the concerns of states that are struggling to deal with the consequences of ongoing illegal immigration.”

Perhaps Rupert Murdoch will have more to say soon on immigration now that his sons have said their piece about President Trump’s move against citizens from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.